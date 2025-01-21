Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $34,000 Investment in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 11.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Landstar System by 6.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSTR. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.45.

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,778.56. The trade was a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSTR stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $164.04 and a one year high of $200.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.39.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

