Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $49,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,257,000 after purchasing an additional 328,266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after buying an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
