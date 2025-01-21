Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $49,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,257,000 after purchasing an additional 328,266 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,911,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,852,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,954,000 after buying an additional 291,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,376,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,289,000 after buying an additional 258,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after acquiring an additional 316,909 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.46 and a one year high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2006 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.