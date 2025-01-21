Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 54 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $1,903,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Bank of America increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $405.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $404.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

