Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Element Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %
ESI stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.
Element Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
