Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

ESI stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.