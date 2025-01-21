Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 9,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Shares of RY opened at $120.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.0522 per share. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

