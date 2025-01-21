Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $705,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.66. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0923 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.