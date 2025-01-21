Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 91 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in ASML by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth $16,994,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.
ASML Price Performance
Shares of ASML stock opened at $756.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.37. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
ASML Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
