Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,983,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,046,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,430,000 after purchasing an additional 134,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,259 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,609.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,259 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 63,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $1,969,187.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,400,135. This represents a 26.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,753.40. This represents a 11.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,997 shares of company stock worth $2,782,548. Insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOMB

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 26.69%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 40.21%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.