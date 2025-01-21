UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and traded as low as $93.22. UCB shares last traded at $93.50, with a volume of 9,796 shares trading hands.
UCB Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day moving average of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
UCB Company Profile
UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.
