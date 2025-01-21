Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,989,000 after buying an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,558,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 132,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $258.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

