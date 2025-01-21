Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000.
Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of VAW stock opened at $196.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.62 and a 200 day moving average of $201.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.00 and a twelve month high of $215.82.
About Vanguard Materials ETF
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
