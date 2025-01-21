Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Trimmed by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

