Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 30,914 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONG opened at $104.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

