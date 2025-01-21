Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stake Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day moving average is $50.56.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

