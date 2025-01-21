Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.86.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

