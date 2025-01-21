VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 93.2% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 61.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 138.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 16,966.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $209.72 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.04 and a 52 week high of $213.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

