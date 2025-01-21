Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as high as C$0.07. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 839,500 shares changing hands.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$66.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.