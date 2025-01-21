Wallington Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $259.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $165.24 and a 12-month high of $260.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.52.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

