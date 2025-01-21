Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.9% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NCP Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 615.4% in the second quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,040 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,602,000 after acquiring an additional 64,876 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.01 and a 200-day moving average of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.19 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 192.50%.

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total transaction of $9,279,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,627,425.40. The trade was a 5.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

