Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 41 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Visa by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.92.

NYSE:V opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $321.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

