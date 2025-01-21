Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 353 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Tesla by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $389.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,442,856.32. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total transaction of $41,163,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

