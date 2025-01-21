Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 2,217 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Westlake were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westlake by 89.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 552,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after purchasing an additional 23,558 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Westlake by 134.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. StockNews.com raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westlake from $170.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Westlake from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Westlake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.85.

Westlake Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WLK opened at $117.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 166.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.79. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westlake news, Director David Tsung-Hung Chao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $225,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,758.72. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

