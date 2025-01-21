Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 8,521 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,095,000 after buying an additional 531,330 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $165,661,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Olin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 172,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,061,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Olin’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

