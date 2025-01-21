Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 1,931 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,959 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 83.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 43,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.15. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

OFG Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OFG Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,883,221. This trade represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

About OFG Bancorp

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.