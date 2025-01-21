Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 7,515 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.06% of MasterBrand worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 329.0% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 40,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the third quarter valued at $872,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand during the third quarter valued at $1,669,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 18.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,799,000 after buying an additional 330,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their target price on MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MBC opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.55. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $20.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $718.10 million during the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

