Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on VIRT. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

