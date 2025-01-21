Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SLM were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

SLM opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.21.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $652.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.40 million. SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,292.50. This represents a 5.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

