Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 1.7 %

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

