Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EQT by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,716,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700,921 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth $562,494,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in EQT by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,095,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EQT by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 63.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.79.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.