Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.06 Million Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 84.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 226.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $77,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUMP opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PUMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other ProPetro news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $775,125.12. The trade was a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

