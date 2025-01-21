Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.06 Million Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 84.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 226.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ProPetro by 17.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $77,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ProPetro Trading Down 0.6 %
PUMP opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on ProPetro
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ProPetro news, CFO David Scott Schorlemer bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $30,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,992 shares in the company, valued at $775,125.12. The trade was a 4.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProPetro
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.