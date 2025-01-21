Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.21 Million Stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LSI Industries by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 38.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $573.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.93. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $21.19.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

About LSI Industries

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

