Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Strategic Education worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshfield Associates lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,829,622 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,382,000 after purchasing an additional 50,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,956,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 461,012 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 76.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,941,000 after purchasing an additional 173,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on STRA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

