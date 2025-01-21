Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $1.61 Million in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 288,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,019,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 364,117 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,343,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 65,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 367,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

HDSN opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.24. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $275.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $61.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.92 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDSN. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $8.75 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

