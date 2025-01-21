Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $857,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 124,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of B&G Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in B&G Foods by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 310.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric H. Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,618.75. This represents a 5.96 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $464,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,946.92. The trade was a 24.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,111 shares of company stock worth $593,054 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Price Performance

B&G Foods stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.51. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -223.52%.

B&G Foods Company Profile



B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

