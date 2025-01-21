Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of FIHL opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIHL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIHL

Fidelis Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.