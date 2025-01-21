Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 2,803 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of REX American Resources worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 8.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,465 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Price Performance

REX American Resources stock opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. REX American Resources Co. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.66. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their target price on REX American Resources from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

