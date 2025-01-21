Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 5,906 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GES. Quarry LP raised its position in Guess? by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Guess? by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GES shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Guess? Trading Up 1.3 %

GES stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

