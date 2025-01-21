Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 7,855 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

PBF Energy stock opened at $31.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.61. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -42.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 287,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,751,498 shares in the company, valued at $789,820,301.18. This represents a 1.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,469,600 shares of company stock valued at $73,932,721. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

