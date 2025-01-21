Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,715 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIII. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,718 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GIII

G-III Apparel Group Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.