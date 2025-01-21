Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 277 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 70.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 85.5% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.50.

Preferred Bank Increases Dividend

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $132.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

