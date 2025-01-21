Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,624 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of John Wiley & Sons worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,326,000 after acquiring an additional 90,693 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the second quarter worth $1,429,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLY opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -48.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.3525 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.95%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

