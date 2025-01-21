Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Invests $358,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

