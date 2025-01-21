Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and traded as low as $22.44. Wilmar International shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 21,469 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.
About Wilmar International
Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.
