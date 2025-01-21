Wilmar International (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.72 and traded as low as $22.44. Wilmar International shares last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 21,469 shares changing hands.

Wilmar International Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Wilmar International

(Get Free Report)

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore, South East Asia, the People's Republic of China, India, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.