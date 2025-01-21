WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in WPP by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in WPP by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPP opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.96.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

