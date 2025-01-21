Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $7.02. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 6,613 shares traded.
Wynn Macau Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.