Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as low as $7.02. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 6,613 shares traded.

Wynn Macau Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

