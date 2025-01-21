YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and traded as high as $56.25. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 14,562 shares changing hands.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

