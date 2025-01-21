Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 930,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,437 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 126,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 73,844 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $959,600.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200 day moving average of $133.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.24.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

