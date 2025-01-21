Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $18.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.36. Analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

