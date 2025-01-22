10,392 Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Premier by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 44,480 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 27.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 428,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after buying an additional 92,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Premier by 6.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Premier by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,973,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 17,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $403,331.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,060,060.48. The trade was a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,668 shares in the company, valued at $442,708.56. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,425 shares of company stock worth $1,320,242. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Price Performance

Premier stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $248.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Premier had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Premier

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.