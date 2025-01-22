1,089 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 12,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.15.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,531.55. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.33. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

